Nov. 16, 2021
David Bradley Ryks, 64, passed from this world on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, of kidney failure. Memorial service will be at 10 a.m, on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hawick.
David was born on Nov. 10, 1957 to Kathryn and Harold Ryks in Willmar. He attended Paynesville High School and graduated with a GED in 1976. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and was confirmed there.
David moved to Willmar, where he worked at West Central Industries. He later moved home, and developed congestive heart failure, kidney failure and diabetes. David entered the Cokato Nursing Home on July 9, 2007.
David traveled with his siblings every summer to places such as, Grand Marais, Duluth, Alexandria, Vining, and took a trip with his brother Gerry to Las Vegas, Nevada and St. Louis, Missouri.
He is survived by his father Harold Ryks (Lorraine); sisters Jan Wimmer and Helen Baldwin (George); brother Gerald Ryks; two nieces, Tiffany (Jeremy) Sheffey, and Pam (Casey) Birch; four nephews, Brian, (Andrea) Wimmer, Adrian Baldwin, Michael Wimmer, Evan Baldwin; many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, many aunts and uncles, and by his mother Kathryn.
We will miss you very much!