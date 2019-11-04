Oct. 23, 2019
David William Sackett, 76, of Grove City died Wednesday, Oct. 23, at St. Cloud Hospital. A private family interment will be later this fall, with a celebration of life in the Spring.
David was born to Fenton and Neva (Stauffer) Sackett in Winnebago, Minnesota, July 10, 1943. As a child, they moved to rural Grove City, where he attended Grove City school and met his wife, Michele. They were united in marriage Feb. 16, 1963. They raised their family and farmed north of Grove City until retiring in the 90s.
David, known as “Doc” to many, enjoyed fishing, hunting, and in his later years, attending his grandchildren’s events. He was also a peewee basketball coach for many years while his boys were young. Over the years, he was an active member of both Grove City Lions Club and most recently Atwater Lions Club.
He was very proud of all of his grandchildren, they are his pride and joy. Ice, for his artistic abilities, Karlyn, for being his only granddaughter and her ability to play the flute and Luke for his quick/sharp personality.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Michele (Carlson) of Grove City; sons, Robert and Sabrina (Slinden) of Grove City and Paul and Melissa (Valiant) of Watkins; three grandchildren, Isaak Sackett, Karlyn Sackett and Lukas Sackett; brother-in-law James Carlson of Grove City; brothers, Marvin (Peg) Sackett of Atwater and Marlin (Gwen) Sackett of Eden Prairie; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Fenton and Neva (Stauffer) Sackett; infant sister; and brother Ray Sackett.