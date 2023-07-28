April 20, 2023
David Jonathan Seaman, 70, of Kennewick, Washington, formerly of Cosmos and Litchfield, left his earthly home on April 20 at the Life Care Center in Richland, Washington. He is living in his eternal home in heaven to be with his Lord. Interment and gathering of family and friends is Aug. 1 at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Cosmos.
David was born on May 24, 1952 to Darwin D. Seaman and Evelyn M. (Ness) Seaman. He was baptized as an infant and later was confirmed in his faith as a youth at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. He received his education in Cosmos and Litchfield, graduating in June 1970 in Litchfield.
David worked at the Litchfield Woolen Mills and Sparboe Companies after his high school graduation. He then enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1971 and was given an honorable discharge in 1972.
David held employment in South Dakota and Washington. While living in Washington he worked for several companies. He enjoyed spending a lot of time with his cousins. Blessed be his memory.
David is survived by his sisters, Diana Waltz, Janet (Douglas) Yerks, Joan Sommerfeld, Nancy (Richard) Dolezal; cousins, Alan (Becky) Seaman, Carol Seaman; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Darwin and Evelyn Seaman; sister, Marjorie; brothers-in-law, John Sommerfeld, Ronald Waltz; cousins, Larry (Christal) Seaman.