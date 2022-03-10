Jan. 12, 2022
David Bruce Solheim, 78, of Silver Lake, passed into heaven on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Hutchinson Health. A Celebration of Life is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at New Century Academy in Hutchinson.
He was born on Nov. 21, 1943 in Northfield, the son of Oscar and Helen (Johnson) Solheim. David graduated from Northfield High School in 1961 and from St. Olaf College in Northfield in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and accounting. Dave enlisted in the US Air Force and served in the Third Weather Wing of Strategic Air Command from 1966-1969.
On April 11, 1986 Dave married Kathleen Rozeske Wehmeyer. They lived in Bloomington, where Dave started Heimer Enterprises, doing tax work and accounting. In addition, Dave also started a business called Abacus, through which he installed accounting software for his clients. In 2001, he moved his business to Burns Brothers, where he had his office until the time of his death. In 2002, David moved his family to Silver Lake to care for Kathy’s aging parents.
Some of Dave’s favorite pastimes were golf and bowling. While attending college, he played baseball for the St. Olaf College team and played on one of the Air Force baseball teams.
Dave loved the Lord and was very active in his church, Hope Family Church, in Hutchinson. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. His most cherished times were his date days with his wife and best friend, Kathy. He adored her and looked forward to traveling and being together with her every week.
Dave was a dad to Mark McKay, Gina (Bob) Schneider, Mona (Rod) Theisen, Dawn (Ricky) Villanueva; very special nephew Robert Grant; papa to 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and godfather to Jim Solheim. He also leaves a brother Jerry (Darlene) Solheim; sister Carol (Kevin) Auge; brother-in-law Ron (Karen) Rozeske; many nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Helen; infant sister Marie; his wife’s parents, Dominic and Marcella Rozeske; brother-in-law Michael Rozeske.
Dave will be missed, not only by his family, but his many friends he acquired during his lifetime and years of business.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. On-line condolences can be made at mareshfuneralhome.com