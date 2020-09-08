Sept. 2, 2020
David W. Greeley, 54, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Memorial services were Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Sara Hein officiated. Eulogy by Andrew Greeley. Special music was “Amazing Grace,” “On Eagle’s Wings” and “Go Rest High On That Mountain.” Urn bearers were Andrew and Amie Greeley, and Amanda and Myk Robinson
David Willis Greeley was born July 26, 1966, in Litchfield. He was the son of Willis and Sharon (Anderson) Greeley. David was baptized as an infant at Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1985.
David entered active military service in the United States Army June 17, 1984, in Hutchinson. He received an honorable discharge Aug. 29, 1984, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and achieved the rank of Private E-1.
David was a long-term resident of Hutchinson and was a member of Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. He was a truck driver for K-Way Express Inc. in Winsted for 30 years and absolutely loved being on the road.
David was a devoted father and grandfather and adored his granddaughter Alice. He had a heart of gold and would have done anything for his family and friends. He was a fighter and loved to talk on the phone.
Blessed be his memory.
David is survived by his children, Andrew Greeley and his wife Amie of Hutchinson, and Amanda Robinson and her husband Myk of Hutchinson; granddaughter Alice Greeley; parents Willis and Sharon Greeley of Hutchinson; siblings, Ron Greeley and his wife Marilyn of Winsted, Bob Greeley and his wife Shelly of Silver Lake, Stacy Radunz of Hutchinson; great-aunt Jeanette Greeley of Hutchinson; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
David was preceded in death by his granddaughter Babe Robinson-Greeley; and grandparents, Grandma and Grandpa Anderson and Grandma and Grandpa Greeley.
