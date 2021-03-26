March 19, 2021
Dawn I. Rauch, 55, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, March 19, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Friday, March 26, at Peace Lutheran Church with interment in Bohemian National Cemetery, Rich Valley Township, McLeod County. The Rev. John Pasche and Rev. Gerhard Bode officiated. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Soloist was Shannon Campbell "Softly And Tenderly". Congregational hymns were "I Was There To Hear Your Borning Cry", and "Amazing Grace". Honorary urn bearer was Lenine Rauch. Urn bearer was Rosemary Dieball.
Dawn Ida Rauch was born April 13, 1965, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Clarence and Stella (Jerabek) Rauch. Dawn was baptized as an infant June 25, 1965, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth May 4, 1980, both at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1983. Dawn graduated from Hutchinson Area Vocational Technical Institute May 23, 1985, with an Educational Assistant Degree.
Dawn was employed at various nursing homes, Burns Manor in Hutchinson for many years, Emmanuel Lutheran in Litchfield, and a nursing home in Anoka. She then worked at HTI for several more years.
She enjoyed crafts, playing cards, watercolor painting, pencil drawing, needlework, word puzzles, dice, NASCAR racing, and watching baseball and football. Dawn always enjoyed visiting and playing cards with company.
When she needed assistance with her daily care, Dawn became a resident of Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. She passed away there after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, March 19, at the age of 55 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Dawn is survived by her siblings, Gerald Rauch of Hutchinson, Priscilla Rauch of Hutchinson, Rosemary Dieball and her husband Karl, of Green Isle, Lois Jessen of Savage, Jerome Rauch of Champlin, Eugene Rauch and his wife Bobbi, of Cosmos, Sheila Elkins and her husband Gary, of Franklin, Wisconsin, Edwin Rauch and his significant other Deb Rauch, of Hutchinson, Patsy Amundson and her husband Jeff, of Hutchinson; brother-in-law Randy Paul of Cokato: many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Dawn was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Stella Rauch; siblings, Shari Paul, and Mark Rauch.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.