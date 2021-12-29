Dec. 20. 2021
Dawn F. Svoboda, 74, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at her home in Hutchinson. Gathering of Family and Friends was Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel.
Dawn Faye Svoboda was born on Oct. 6, 1947, in Ramsey County. She was the daughter of Carlton and Faye (Mattson) Linder. Dawn was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Lampson Free Church in Dassel. She received her education in Dassel.
On Dec. 7, 1974, Dawn was united in marriage to Joseph A. Svoboda at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with three children, Kimberly, Dennis, and David. Dawn and Joseph resided in Hutchinson. They shared 47 years of marriage.
Dawn was employed as a bartender at Flyers Nite Club in Hutchinson. She later worked on the production line at World Wide Dispensers in Lester Prairie. Dawn retired in 2011.
Dawn enjoyed collecting bear figurines and relaxing at the camper in Merrifield. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Dawn passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at her home in Hutchinson, at the age of 74 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Dawn is survived by her husband Joseph Svoboda of Hutchinson; children, Kimberly Good and her fiancée, Tim Kosek and David Svoboda; grandchildren, Eric Svoboda, Denise Svoboda, Tina Carr and her husband, Cory, Jill Miller, Jesse Good, and Jordan Good; siblings, Mike (Jane) Linder of Dassel, Dennis (Carol) Mattson of Waite Park, Danny (Lisa) Mattson of Dassel; nine great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Dawn is preceded in death by her parents, Carlton and Faye Linder; brothers, Tex Linder and Tim Linder; son Dennis Svoboda; son-in-law Dale Good.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.