July 21, 2022
Dean Campbell, 83, of Glencoe, formerly Bird Island, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at his home. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bird Island with the Rev. Dan Croonquist officiating. Burial will be in the Bird Island City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 and will continue one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, all at the church.
Dean Lyman Campbell was born on Oct. 20, 1938 near Havelock, Pocahontas County, Iowa to Lyman and Anna (Hill) Campbell. When he was two years old, they moved to a farm in Melville Township, Renville County. He attended District 100 School for six years, then Hector High School until March of 1951 when his family settled on a farm in Bird Island Township. He graduated from Bird Island Lake Lillian High School in 1956 where he participated in football and baseball. Dean took over his family’s farming operation in 1958 following the death of his father. He was a dairy farmer along with raising sheep, pigs, and chickens. He enjoyed league bowling and playing town team softball and baseball. In Dec. of 1963, he met Jean Turck at the Lake Marion Ballroom. They were married on May 8, 1965 and made their home on the family farm. Their marriage was blessed with three daughters. He was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bird Island; serving on the church council and as an usher. For 40 years he helped set up and supplied the straw bales for the nativity scene at Christmas time. Retiring from farming in 2000 did not keep him from continuing to help his renter, Dale for many years. For 63 years, Dean looked forward to and loved his annual deer hunt with the family of Joe and Margaret James near Little Falls. In the fall of 2021, Dean and Jean sold their building site and moved to Orchard Estates in Glencoe.
Dean is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jean of Glencoe; his daughters, Brenda (John) Boline of Watkins and Lisa (Shawn) Petersen of Glencoe; his son-in-law, Jason Bogar of Chandler, Arizona; his grandchildren, Cole Petersen (special friend, Claire), Jacob Boline, Taylor Bogar, Maggie Petersen, and Emma Petersen; his brother-in-law, Roland “Shorty” Broman of Spicer; his sisters-in-law, Delores (Bob) Arndt of Cosmos and Diane (Jack) Kuechle of Annandale; his nephew, Mike (Kathy) Broman; and his niece, Michele Broman.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Lynette Bogar; his granddaughter, Elizabeth; and his two sisters, Carol Broman and Joan Campbell in infancy.
Blessed Be His Memory
Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.