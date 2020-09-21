Sept. 16, 2020
Dean Gregory Schermann, 68 of Winsted passed away Sept. 16. Visitation will is 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted, also on Thursday, Sept. 24. Interment is at a later date at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Winsted.
He was born Jan. 20, 1952, in Cokato to Edward and Anastasia (Gritz) Schermann. Dean grew up in Winsted and graduated from Holy Trinity School with the Class of 1971.
Following graduation, he held various jobs and was known for his strong work ethic. He worked at Sterner Lighting from 1971 until their closing, Millerbernd Design and Fabrication, drove pilot car, semi and was a parts runner for Littfin Lumber. He also owned and operated a lawn and garden service with his brother Tom.
No matter the weather, Dean would always wear his overalls and cut off T-shirts, which became his trademark sense of style. Dean, affectionately called “Uncle Dean” by students and staff, was a pillar of the Holy Trinity School community. You could find him volunteering his time as a scorekeeper at basketball games, making donations for school activities, and he helped take care of the facilities when needed. Holy Trinity students dedicated their year book two different years to “Uncle Dean,” which made him very proud. He was nominated and received several awards and honors for his generosity to the community, but he was often too humble to accept them. He felt he didn’t need recognition for his services, and that was the type of person Dean was. He also was a member of the Winsted Community Choir.
His generous and kind heart was truly genuine. If you needed a helping hand, Dean was the person you could count on for support, and he never expected anything in return. He loved being social and enjoyed providing his homemade soups and bread for his friends and family as a special treat. Dean was someone that you could have great conversations with and he would always make time to ask you about your day.
Dean is survived by his siblings, Marty (Janice) Schermann, Elaine Schermann, Tom (Connie) Schermann, and Emily Schermann; nieces and nephews, Paul (Shannon) Schermann, Chris (Jeremy) Cardinal, Sarah (Matt) Bogema, and Amanda Schermann; great-nieces and great-nephews, Kari and Scott Koschenina, Anna, Olivia, and Emma Cardinal, Leslie Bogema, and Kameron Schermann; and all the special people he’s met through Holy Trinity School.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Anastasia; brother Raymond; infant sister Rita; and niece Michelle.
Per Dean’s wishes, do not send flowers, but rather make a donation to Holy Trinity School to help fund any activities or scholarships.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Chilson Funeral Home of Winsted. Online condolences for the family may be directed to chilsonfuneralhome.com.