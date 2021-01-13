Jan. 7, 2021
Dean Fredrick Johnson, 84, of Litchfield died Jan. 7 at Lakeside Health Care in Dassel. A family graveside service will take place in the spring at Ripley Cemetery.
The son of Monford and Adeline (Rosenow) Johnson, he was born Feb. 22, 1936, near Manannah. He grew up near Manannah and attended District 75 through eighth grade and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1954. After high school he farmed with his dad. On June 16, 1957, he was united in marriage to Vera North at St. John’s Lutheran Church near Atwater. Dean worked for the Phillips 66 station and then began his carpentry career at Litchfield Lumber. After several years, Dean began making cabinets for Richard Larson in Hutchinson eventually starting his own cabinetry business, DJ Cabinets. He retired in 2009 after Vera’s death. Dean was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, the Eagles and the Meeker County Sherriff's Posse in his early years. He enjoyed horseback riding, dancing, camping, and road trips. Dean enjoyed his grandkids and following their sporting events and activities. Dean collected IH tractors and liked attending farm shows. He confessed to having a sweet tooth and a desire to watch any Litchfield baseball game he could attend.
He is survived by his children, Keith (Connie) Johnson of Greenleaf, Kevin (Brenda) Johnson of Oregon, Nadine (Rusty) Twardy of Litchfield, Kraig (Jody) Johnson of Pillager, and Sherri (Mike) Barnes of Coon Rapids; 12 grandchildren, Crystal (and Josh) Bailey, Amy (Padraic) O’Shea, Katie Johnson, Chassen (Daniel) Ortiz, Kayla Barnes, Amber (Mike) Green, Mark (Jessica) Twardy, Cody (and Kara) Johnson, Anthony (Andrea) Barnes, Jason (Jamie) Barnes, Mitchell (Rachel) Johnson and Devin (Savannah) Johnson; and 24 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife Vera.
