Feb. 26, 2023
Dean “Dino” Nathaniel Kenney Christopherson, 54, of Silver Lake, crossed the Great Divide on Sunday, Feb. 26. Celebration of life will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, in the Fireplace Room of the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. All visitors are granted complementary Arboretum access and are encouraged to explore as this was one of Dean’s favorite places.
Dean was born on Jan. 8, 1969, at Unity Hospital in Fridley, to Sonya and David Kenney. Following high school, Dean took a job as a racehorse trainer traveling the country. In 1992, he met his wife Teresa and moved to Anchorage, Alaska, to be with her. They lived there together for five years before returning to Minnesota.
In Minnesota, he accepted a position at Rahr Malting in Shakopee, and worked there for 26 years. Dean was a highly gifted individual who excelled in everything he did — he was a self-taught guitarist, a phenomenal artist, a championship pool player, a skilled handyman, and an expert botanist which later earned him the titles of “Garden Magician,” “Pumpkin Yoda,” and eventually “The Pumpkin King” after growing several award-winning pumpkins. Dean was a visionary and believed no idea was too big or too impossible.
His wit, drive, and passion will be deeply missed by those who loved and knew him.
Dean is preceded in death by his father, David Kenney; daughter, Taylor Kenney; grandparents, Josephine and Norman Christopherson; grandparents, Oliver and Anna Kenney; cat, Dalton; toad, Hollywood.
Dean is survived by family; former wife, Teresa Christopherson; their daughters, Morgan, Tristen, and Camden Christopherson; mother, Sonya (Larry) Clausen; brothers, David (Terri) Kenney and Chad Taylor; sister, Stephania (Stephanie) (Gary) Marcum; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.