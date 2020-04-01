March 21, 2020
Dean Michael Corbin, 28, of Grove City died on March 21, at his home in Grove City. Memorial services will be held at a later date. A private burial took place at the Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield.
Dean Michael Corbin, the son of Mark Corbin and Debra Corbin, was born on Aug. 13, 1991, in Buffalo. He grew up in Litchfield and graduated from Litchfield High School in 2010. Following high school Dean wanted to enter the military but health conditions prevented his service. He worked various jobs before going to work at Polydome.
Dean enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting, camping and most anything outdoors. He also enjoyed music, and played the drums. He fell in love with the mountains on a family trip and couldn't wait to get back there this summer. Dean was an avid gun collector and enjoyed target shooting. Dean took to fatherhood and loved his girls dearly.
He is survived by his daughter Kaitlyn; mother Debra Corbin and (Mark Schmidt) of Litchfield; father Mark Corbin of Maple Grove; sister Gwendolyn of Sandstone; brother Keith of Litchfield; girlfriend April Smith of Grove City and her daughter Brooklyn.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com