Jan. 31, 2022
Dean Allen Peterson, 43, of Litchfield died Jan. 31 in Litchfield. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield. A visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service. Interment will be at Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield.
The son of LaDon and Cheryl Peterson (Worden) and Scott Engfer, he was born on July 19, 1978, in Litchfield. He received his education at ACGC High School. Dean lived in Grove City, Darwin, Utah, North Dakota, Glencoe and Litchfield throughout this life. Dean was most recently employed as a mechanic at IPS (Integrated Power Systems) in Litchfield. Prior to that, Dean was a heavy equipment operator and also an over the road truck driver.
Although a less than average life span, Dean did not live an average life. He traveled where he wanted to travel, laughed inappropriately at every chance, learned what he wanted to learn, fixed what he wanted to fix and loved who he wanted to love.
Dean enjoyed many things, mostly spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed going to off-roading events with his Jeep. Dean loved to blare his country music every chance he got and would gladly take the title of DJ at any gathering. Dean loved to make people laugh and always had a good story to share. You would never catch him without his cowboy boots on or without a joke up his sleeve.
Dean is survived by his parents; grandmother Martha Peterson; children, Chayton (Cambria) Riebe, Prestin Peterson and Farah Peterson; brothers, Travis (Nikki) Engfer and Charlie (Michelle) Peterson; nieces, Mackenzie Kadelbach and Chaylie Peterson; nephews, Brandon Engfer, Austin Engfer and Chad Peterson; aunts, LaVonn Peterson and Mary Carlson; uncles, Bud Peterson and Bruce Worden; cousins, Buddy Peterson, Mandy Magedanz, Jesse Peterson, Jamie Peterson, Alyssa Mangum, Chase Thompson, Michael Worden, Donald Worden, Matthew Worden, and J.D. Carlson.
Dean was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles Peterson, and Delmar and Doris Worden; and uncle Stanley “Sunny” Worden.
