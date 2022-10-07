Oct. 3, 2022
Deanna Dair Nelson, 81, of Cosmos, died on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at her home in Cosmos. Funeral services will be at 11 a .m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday at the church and also one hour prior to the service on Monday. Interment will be in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Cosmos.
Deanna Dair Nelson was born on Feb. 15, 1941 in Chokio, the daughter of Lyle and Lorraine (Melberg) Petersdorf. She was baptized on May 9, 1943 at Zion Lutheran in Chokio. She lived there until 1950 when moving to Cosmos. Deanna was confirmed on June 5, 1955 at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos, and graduated from Cosmos High School in May of 1959.
After graduation, Deanna married her high school sweetheart, Donald Nelson in June of 1959 and was a domestic engineer for 57 years. Together they had five children.
During her leisure she was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church. Serving as leader of the prayer chain, chair person of church quilting, leading bible study, spirit of Peace, and PLCW. She also served as a member of the Cosmos Community Club. Deanna’s hobbies were attending school functions for grandchildren and great grandchildren, trips with her family and friends, card clubs, gardening, canning, Christmas baking, crocheting, and puzzles. Her most precious times were during the holidays with all of her children and grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed as she was the thread that bound the family together.
Deanna is survived by June (Nelson) Anderson of Rosemount, Dean (Donna) Nelson of Grove City, Penney (Ronald) Blankenship of Litchfield, Lyle Nelson (and special friend Patty Norton) of Cosmos, Wayne Nelson of Cosmos; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Elvina (Petersdorf) and Roger Nelson, Cheryl (Petersdorf) and Richard Wog; in-laws Jim and Judy Nelson and Donna (Nelson) Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Nelson; parents, Lyle and Lorraine Petersdorf; father and mother in-law, Erwin and Clara Nelson; brother Edward Petersdorf; grandson Dwayne Anderson; and brother in-law and sister in-law, Clifton and Faith Nelson; and brother in-law Keith Johnson.
