May 2, 2022
Deborah Corrine (Enriquez) Krueger, 68 died Monday, May 2, 2022. Memorial service is at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Janine Olson will officiate. Interment at the Dassel Cemetery.
Deborah was born Dec. 29, 1953 to Barney and Marie Enriquez. Debbie grew up in Chicago, Illinois and was raised in the Catholic faith.
She moved to Minnesota to live with the Turks' in Litchfield and with the Dave and Margaret Bakus family in Dassel. She graduated from Dassel-Cokato High School.
Debbie worked at the Cokato Manor and also lived and cared for Shirley Peterson overnight, who had polio.
On June 12, 1982 Debbie married Marvin Krueger. They raised five children and lived in Hutchinson and later moved to Silver Lake.
Debbie enjoyed card games, animals, gardening, doing craft projects, canning and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Marvin; five children, Marie (Chad) Foss, Kathy, Tony, Melinda and Matthew; granchildren, Lexy, Sofia and Emma Foss.
The Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel handled the arrangements.