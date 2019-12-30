Dec. 24, 2019
Deborah M. Reckow, 68, of Hector passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Private Graveside Service will be held at a later date in the Hector City Cemetery.
Deborah Mae Reckow was born March 1, 1951, in Glencoe. She was the daughter of Glen and Eleanor (Weisphenning) Redman. Deborah received her education in Hector and was a graduate with the Hector High School Class of 1969.
Deborah worked at 3M as a machinist for more than 30 years. She also worked in homecare and babysat for many different families.
Deborah enjoyed going to garage sales, baking Christmas cookies and candies, which she would sell them at 3M. She had many cats and dogs; her favorite dog was Wags, whom everyone loved. Deborah collected cookbooks; she had over 150 cookbooks at one time. She also liked cooking and trying new recipes. Deborah enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hector.
Deborah passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at the age of 68 years. Blessed be her memory.
Deborah is survived by her children, Michelle Rose Warsame and her husband Agane, of Hutchinson and Donald Wayne Nussbaum Jr. and his wife Susie, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Brittany Hart of Hutchinson, Alyssa Hart of New Hope, Ashley Hart of Hutchinson, Tyler Hart of Hutchinson, Janessa Scharpe of Gaylord; great-grandson Reece Klima of Hutchinson; step grandchildren, Paige Slinden, Shelby Brelje, Shayne Brelje, Wyatt Nussbaum, and Josslynn Nussbaum; brothers, Ronald Redman and his wife Marge, of Hector, Gary Redman and his wife Janis, of Spooner, Wisconson, Gerald Redman of Hector, Todd Redman and his wife Sharon, of Hector, Ross Redman of Hutchinson; sister Roxanne Kisling and her husband Peter, of Le Sueur; and many other relatives and friends.
Deborah is preceded in death by her parents Glen and Eleanor (Weisphenning) Redman; grandparents, Hugo and Rosella (Wedtland) Redman, and Aaron and Winnie (Lavin)Weisphenning; sister Diane Redman; and brother Neil Redman.
