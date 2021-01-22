Jan. 18, 2021
Debra "Deb" Rueb, 65, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, Jan. 18, at Glencoe Regional Health. Private family memorial service was held at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. The Rev. John Pasche officiated. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Congregational hymns were "Amazing Grace" and "Beautiful Savior." Urn bearers were Danielle Morisette, Emma Morisette and Brittany Rueb.
Debra Ann Rueb was born Dec. 18, 1955, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Clarence and Leone (Rickert) Reilein. She was baptized and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Deb graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1974. After high school, she worked at Harris Pine Mills where she met her future husband, Chris Rueb. From there, she held a variety of jobs. Her most recent job was at Habitat for Humanity working as their office coordinator. A few other notable jobs included preschool aide at Little Lambs and King's Kids, secretary at Ron Hahn's accounting office, and multiple positions at Hutchinson Medical Center.
On April 28, 1979, Deb was united in marriage to Chris Rueb at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. The marriage was blessed with two children, Danielle and Brittany. They shared 41 years of marriage together before Deb's passing.
Deb was a proud mom and grandma. She enjoyed spending time chasing around her four grandchildren. She loved to be active, whether it was walks with friends, attending workout classes at SNAP Fitness or biking with Chris. Crafting was a passion of hers. She enjoyed sewing, refurbishing furniture and decorating the house. There was a special place in her heart for wiener dogs, particularly Greta and Lexi. An ideal day for her would be grabbing coffee and heading out to shop with her family.
Deb passed away peacefully with her daughter at her side after a courageous two-year battle with lung cancer. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Deb is survived by her husband Chris Rueb of Hutchinson; children, Danielle (Ben) Morisette of Northfield, and Brittany Rueb of Minneapolis; mother Leone Reilein; grandchildren, Lucas Morisette, Emma Morisette, Alex Morisette and Cora Morisette; brother Jim (Heather) Reilein; many other relatives and friends.
Deb was preceded in death by her father Clarence Reilein; and her grandparents.
