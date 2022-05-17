May 11, 2022
Delaino V. Schafer, 88, of Darwin, passed away on May 11, 2022, at the Olivia Hospital and Clinic in Olivia. Funeral service was May 17, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Cokato Finnish Cemetery in Cokato. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Joe Midthun. Organist was Paul Otte. Soloist was Paul Otte, “How Great Thou Art”. Special music by BJ Thomas, “I Believe”. Casket bearers were, Dulles Schafer, Tracy Blackwell, Michael Henderson, Dale Henderson, Kolyn Prodoehl, Todd Lundeen.
Delaino Victor Schafer was born on Feb. 1, 1934 in Renville County. He was the son of Edwin and Laura (Pfeifer) Schafer. Delaino spent his childhood on a farm in Danube, and graduated from Danube High School.
Delaino entered active military service in the United States Army on Oct. 22, 1954, at Minneapolis. He received an Honorable Discharge on Oct. 11, 1956, at Fort Sheridan, Illinois.
In 1957, Delaino was united in marriage to Ruth Maesel. This marriage was blessed with five children, Dulles, Dottie, Dorle, Lauri, and Randy.
Delaino was employed as a lineman for Danube REA. He later moved to Winthrop, purchasing a farm, where he raised sheep, donkeys and horses. Delaino was also employed as a machinist for 3M in Hutchinson for 30 years.
In 1982, Delaino moved to Lake Washington in Darwin. In 1995, he married Suzanne Jatko McClure. They resided in Lake Washington and wintered in Texas for 30 years.
Delaino enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycle around the country roads in Minnesota. He bought his first Harley Davidson at the age of 75. Delaino also enjoyed riding his golf cart with Penny and Sophie. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Delaino passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the Olivia Hospital and Clinic in Olivia, at the age of 88 years. Blessed be his memory.
Delaino is survived by his wife Suzanne Schafer of Darwin; children, Dulles Schafer, Dorle (James) Blackwell, Lauri Dallmann, Randy Schafer; step-sons, John McClure, Bryan (Mary) McClure, Scott (Tina) McClure; 13 grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sister Diann Schafer; many other relatives and friends.
Delaino is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Laura Schafer; brother Gilman Schafer; infant daughter, Dottie Lee Schafer; and grandson Gregory Trautman.
