Dec. 10, 2021
Delbert “Del” Blackwell, 79, of Litchfield, passed away Dec. 10. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Military honors will be provided by the Litchfield Military Honor Guard. The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
The son of Harold and Esther (Koglin) Blackwell, he was born Oct. 9, 1942. He was the oldest of four children and went to school in Hutchinson, graduating in 1960.
Del met Lois Weseman at a dance, and in 1963 they were united in marriage at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield. They resided in Litchfield when Del began working at First District Association. In 1966, he was drafted into the United States Army and was stationed in Germany where he worked his way up to become Sergeant E5. While in Germany, Del and Lois had their son, Bryant. Del was honorably discharged in 1967 and returned home to Litchfield, returning to work at First District Association where he was promoted to field service.
After 40 years of dedicated service to FDA, Del retired at the age of 62. He was not one to sit still so he found a multitude of projects to work on. Del was particular about his lawn and would spend hours at a time taking care of it. Weeds didn’t stand a chance in his yard or his garden. He enjoyed being outside where he took it upon himself to make sure the birds were well fed each day.
Del was a member of Hutchinson Legion and Hutchinson VFW as well as St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield. He was a people person who always had time to visit with anyone. His good-hearted personality, and a gift to gab, ensured that he never met a stranger. No matter where he went, Del was bound to run into someone he knew. Del loved his family, including his beloved dog Ky, and could always be counted on. He will be incredibly missed.
Del is survived by his wife of 58 years Lois Blackwell of Litchfield; son Bryant Blackwell of Litchfield; brother Clayton “Pete” (Suzy) Blackwell of Darwin; sisters, Darlene (Dave) Meidal of Litchfield and Caroline “Fuzz” Watkins of Litchfield; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
