Sept. 6, 2021
Delbert Merele Rutske, 92, of Glencoe, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, at the CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Memorial service was Friday, Sept. 10, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Peter Adelsen officiated. Organist was Jan Heins. Congregational hymns were “I Heard The Voice of Jesus Say,” “The Lord’s My Shepherd” and “In Peace And Joy I Now Depart.” Honorary urn bearers were godchildren, Perry Schauer and Greg Sylwester.
Delbert Merele Rutske was born Jan. 5, 1929, in Glencoe. He was the son of Harold A. “Shorty” and Wilhelmina “Minnie” (Arlt) Rutske. Delbert was baptized as an infant Jan. 20, 1929, by the Rev. E. Kolbe, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth April 18, 1943, by the Rev. Alfred Streufert, both at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. He received his education at First Evangelical Lutheran School and attended Glencoe High School.
On Feb. 15, 1946, Delbert entered active military service in Minneapolis and served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He received the American Area Campaign, World War II Victory Medal, United States Navy Honorable Discharge Button and Honorable Service Lapel Button. Delbert completed Aviation Metalsmith Class A School. He achieved the rank of seaman second class. Delbert was honorably discharged Dec. 12, 1947, at Corpus Christi, Texas.
On Nov. 23, 1968, Delbert was united in marriage to Ida Buss by the Rev. George Perlich at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glencoe. After their marriage, the couple resided in Glencoe. Delbert was employed at Glencoe Manufacturing from 1952 to 1959, Farwell, Ozman and Kirk in St. Paul, and Continental Machines Inc. in Savage for nearly 26 years, before retiring in March 1991. Delbert and Ida shared 52 years of marriage.
Delbert was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. He was active in church, on many boards and committees, including the cemetery board and the stewardship committee.
Delbert enjoyed traveling, reading and gardening, especially flowers. He cherished the time he spent with family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Delbert is survived by his wife Ida Rutske, of Glencoe; step-brother John Rutske; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Rutske, of White Bear Lake, and Geraldine Sylwester, of Glencoe; brother-in-law Lowell Buss, of New Hope; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Delbert was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Wilhelmina Rutske; sister Gloria Schauer and her husband Ervin; brothers, Curtis L. Rutske and Leroy Rutske; sister-in-law Deloris Buss; and brother-in-law Wally Sylwester.
Arrangements by Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Online obituaries and guestbook available at mcbridechapel.com.