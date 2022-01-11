Jan. 8, 2022
Delbert E. Tiffany, 96 of Paynesville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at St. Cloud Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Delbert Edward Tiffany was born Oct. 9, 1925, to Homer and Dorothy (Wade) Tiffany in Appleton. He married Marcella Staton in 1948 and they welcomed one son Ronald and one daughter Shirley from a previous marriage. Del drove truck for West Central Coop for many years.
Del resided in South St. Paul for a few years where he met Faye Eiffler. They did many things together over the years. In 1991, Del moved to Paynesville to live on Lake Koronis. He kept busy in his garage tinkering on gadgets of all kinds. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Del is survived by his son Ronald (Shirley) Tiffany of Litchfield; and his daughter Shirley (Marvin) Wirtjes of Morris; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 14 great great-grandchildren; sisters, Loretta Becker and Dolly Weber; and special friend Faye Eiffler.
He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com