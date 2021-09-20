Sept. 9, 2021
Della Lena Schultz, 96, of Glencoe, passed away Sept. 9, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Private family service was Saturday, Sept. 18, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery in Brownton. The Rev. Angela Denker officiated. Musician was Brad Schultz. Songs were “How Great Thou Art,” “What a Wonderful World” and “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.” Casket bearers were her grandchildren.
Della Lena Schultz was born April 17, 1925, in Penn Township. She was the daughter of Fred and Emma (Gehrke) Rickert. Della was baptized as an infant May 9, 1925, and later confirmed in her faith Oct. 8, 1939, both at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Penn Township. She attended School District 64.
On March 16, 1950, Della was united in marriage to Ralph Schultz at Grace Lutheran Church in Brownton. They farmed together south of Brownton and Buﬀalo Lake before purchasing a farm northwest of Stewart in Preston Lake Township in 1961. Della and Ralph shared 61 years of marriage before Ralph passed away in 2011. Della moved to a Brownton apartment in March 2009 and then in August 2014 she moved to Glencoe Regional Long Term Health Care.
Della was a loving homemaker and worked for Green Giant for 12 years. She was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church in Brownton. Della enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, and was well known for her homemade goodies. She also enjoyed playing cards, bingo, shopping, and watching TV, especially WWE wrestling.
Blessed be her memory.
Della is survived by her loving family; daughter Glenda Fisker and her husband Gus of Pine River; sons, Karlo Schultz and his wife Betty of Richmond, Merril Schultz and his wife Mary of Waseca; grandchildren, Kristi Morris and her husband Troy, Brad Schultz and his husband Matt, Ethan Schultz and his wife Emilee Van De Laarschot, and Erin Fisker; great-grandchild Delilah Morris; and many other relatives and friends.
Della was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Emma Rickert; husband Ralph Schultz; sister Lorna Opitz and her husband Edwin.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.