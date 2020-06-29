June 20, 2020
Delores A. McLain, 87, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, June 21, at Ecumen of Litchfield–Bethany Memory Care in Litchfield. Funeral service was Saturday, June 27, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Gerhard Bode officiated. Organist was Joan DeVee Dixon. Congregational hymns were “Amazing Grace,” “My Chains Are Gone” and “In Christ Alone.” Special music (violin) by Nicholas Cox performing “Nearer, My God, to Thee” and Anton Cox performing “Will The Circle Be Unbroken?” Casket bearers were Cory Sickmann, Kevin Sickmann, Craig Thran, Dennis Otto, Jason Sickmann and Duane Otto.
Delores Arlene McLain was born Nov. 24, 1932, in Arlington. She was the daughter of Robert and Mollie (Ruff) Sickmann. Delores was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth March 30, 1947, both at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Arlington. She received her education in Arlington and was a graduate with the Arlington High School Class of 1951.
On June 12, 1954, Delores was united in marriage to Kenny McLain at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Arlington. This marriage was blessed with three children, Gail, David and Keith. Delores and Kenny resided in Green Isle and then moved to Hutchinson in 1956. They shared 50 years of marriage until the passing of Kenny July 3, 2004.
Delores was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
She enjoyed raising honey bees with Kenny, and knitting sweaters and afghans. Delores also enjoyed tending to her vegetable and flower gardens, fishing and canning. She also enjoyed making pies to sell at the farmers market. Delores enjoyed many trips up north to the cabin in Remer, along with spending time with her grandchildren.
Blessed be her memory.
Delores is survived by her children, Gail Cox and her husband Tim of Litchfield, and David McLain and his wife Kristi of Emily; grandchildren, Patti Krippner, Tyler Greeder, Nicholas Cox and Anton Cox; great-grandchildren, Hayli, Jayden, Jesse, Levena, Kaisen, Everett and Hazel; step-grandchildren, Derek Erickson (Tina) and Jared Erickson (Kathy); siblings, Lilah Otto of Arlington, August Sickmann of Silver Lake, Ervin Sickmann and his wife Delores of Glencoe, Lucy Hagen of Hutchinson, Ruby Thran and her husband Erlin of Hutchinson, and Gerald Sickmann and his wife Lorna of Arlington; sisters-in-law, Darlene Sather of Blaine and Arlys Sickmann of Arlington, brother-in-law Delbert Trebbenesse of Winthrop; and many other relatives and friends.
Delores is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth McLain; son Keith McLain; special friend Victor Brinkmeier; siblings, Dorothy Ellwanger, Verna Trebbenesse and Clarence Sickmann; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law.
