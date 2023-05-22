May 4, 2023
Delores Mae (Bowers) Bottem, 90, peacefully went to be with her Lord on May 4, with family members at her side. Her death followed two months after the loss of her husband of 70 years. Interment for Delores and Arnold Bottem will be at 1:45 p.m. at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on June 1. A Celebration of Life will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Ebenezer Ridges Chapel in Burnsville.
Delores was born June 30, 1932, to parents Mike and Helen (Curry) Bowers in Butterfield. Delores became the caregiver to her two younger siblings at a young age and worked as a nanny/housekeeper for a second family during her school years. Delores was the Valedictorian of her St. James High School class of 1950. Delores married her hometown sweetheart, Arnold “Arnie” Bottem on May 3, 1953, on a three day leave, before Arnie left for the Korean War.
Delores had a passion for children; she loved reading, playing, and teaching children. She attended Macalaster College in St. Paul and received a two year teaching degree. Delores enjoyed teaching first grade and began her teaching career in Sherburne. She continued her teaching career in Janesville, Brownton and Hutchinson. Later, Delores earned her BA degree in education from Mankato State University. She then became a Title One teacher. Delores also taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible school classes. They built their own home in Hutchinson where they raised their two children.
Delores loved to dance to big band music; she enjoyed ballroom and square dancing with Arnie. She enjoyed cabin life on Lake Minnie-Belle near Litchfield, where she would fish, sail, and water ski.
Delores and Arnie enjoyed sailing on their 23 foot sailboat on Lake Pepin, Lake Superior, and the Florida Gulf. They shared their sailing passion with their children and grandchildren. After retirement, Delores and Arnie sailed the great loop for ten months, down the Mississippi River to the Gulf of Mexico, and back up the east coast, and through the Great Lakes.
Delores was a cancer survivor; she beat breast cancer twice in seven years. Arnie and Delores volunteered many hours at the Susan G. Komen Relay for Life in Litchfield.
They traveled all over the world. Some of her favorite places to visit were Ireland, New Zealand, Virgin Islands, Hawaii, and Florida. Delores loved collecting sea shells.
Delores is survived by her two children, daughter, Cindy Wardell in Cape Coral, Florida, and son David (Renae) Bottem in Apple Valley; grandchildren, Kristen Schlottke, Brittany (Cole) Borgeson, Garrett Wardell, Katelyn (Justin) Marschall, Thomas Bottem; and great-grandchild, Ava Borgeson.
In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold; brother, Alvin Bowers; sister, Joyce Wentzel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation which supports women with breast cancer. Donations can be made in her memory at komen.org.