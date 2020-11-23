Nov. 14, 2020
Delores Lillian Buhr, 89, of Litchfield died Nov. 14 at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A private funeral service will be Friday, Dec. 4, at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service. Interment will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Clara City. The service will be live-streamed on her obituary page at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 on johnsonhagglund.com.
The daughter of Fred and Lillian (Tischer) Hubble, she was born Sept. 5, 1931, in Maynard, where she grew up and received her education. She was baptized Lutheran and united in marriage to Harold Buhr in 1950. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She was a homemaker, worked at Jennie-O and as a daycare provider. She had lived in Litchfield since 1973. Delores was a superb cook and baker, especially her pies. Delores enjoyed crocheting, fishing, old-time country music, camping with her family up north, making crafts and birdhouses out of wood. Her family and faith were very important She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her sons, Jim (Mary) Buhr, and Dan Buhr both of Litchfield; grandchildren, Jason (Sarah), Megan, Danielle, Colt (Tasha), Dustin (Erin), Katie and Nathan; great-grandchildren, Issac, Allison, Mason, Bentley, Brielle, Reggins, Finley, Lilly, Chloe and Aiden.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Lillian; husband, Harold; son, Steve; siblings, Floyd, Donald, Vi, Marlene, Ilene and Fred; and her brothers and sisters-in-law.
