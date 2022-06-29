June 25, 2022
Delores D. Goebel, 94, of Hutchinson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 25, 2022, surrounded by family at her granddaughter’s home where she was being cared for. Funeral service is at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Kevin Oster. Organist is Shirlee Landskroener. Bell Choir Anthem will play. Duet by Ron and Peggy Weispfenning, “Abide With Me”. Congregational hymns are, “Precious Lord Take My Hand” and “Beautiful Savior”. Honorary casket bearers are her great-grandchildren, Ariana Field and Wesley Paulson. Casket bearers are, Matthew Field, Amy Blake Field, Amy Paulson, Rory Paulson Jr., Wade Christenson, Tamarra Dreier.
Delores Dorothy (Kuester) Goebel was born on Aug. 29, 1927, in Hutchinson. She was the beloved only child of Otto and Emma (Schmidt) Kuester. Delores was baptized at her home Oct. 2, 1927 and confirmed in her faith on March 17, 1940. She was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School class of 1945. After graduation, Delores worked at Chous’ ladies clothing store.
On July 4, 1948, Delores was joined in marriage to Virgil Goebel at Peace Lutheran Church. She met Virgil at a church choir function when she was a teenager. Their courtship remained strong throughout Virgil’s three-year Army deployment, during which they exchanged frequent love letters. After the wedding, Virgil and Delores built their home on Dale Street where they lived happily together and raised two children, Barbara and Richard. They shared 73 years of marriage.
Delores was a devoted homemaker and volunteer in her community. She loved music, could play both the piano and organ, and participated in church choir for over 70 years of her life. Delores was active in her faith and lived that out through several volunteer positions at church including Women’s Guild, Sunday School teacher, flower committee, and many others.
Having grown up during the Depression and World War II, Delores had very little, but always did her best to help others. When Peace Lutheran was collecting clothing for the survivors of the war, Delores gathered what she could contribute and put her name and address in the pockets hoping for a reply. She wound up with many European pen pals as a result. One pen pal in Germany became a close family friend, and the relationship flourished over decades, with both families still in touch and exchanging Christmas care packages to this day.
Delores loved gardening and creating floral arrangements for the County Fair and local garden club. She also enjoyed ceramics, sewing, and shopping which blossomed into her role as part owner of Jandy’s, a children’s clothing store in Hutchinson which she ran with Jan Kreitlow for 22 years. She enjoyed many family trips in the U.S. and Europe, but she was always happiest to be “home sweet home.”
If Virgil was the strength and “wood” of their family, you might say Delores was the glue. She was endlessly present, loving, and supportive. She will be fondly remembered for her sense of humor and quick wit, and how she could bring laughter to any situation. You always knew where you stood with Delores; she rarely held back a sentiment or opinion, which her family found incredibly endearing. Most importantly, she had a way of saying “I love you” in such a sincere way that it went straight to your heart. Delores leaves a legacy of kindness, honesty, generosity, and family values that we will treasure always. May her memory bless all who knew her.
Delores is survived by her children, Barbara Field of Hutchinson, Richard (Paula) Goebel of Darwin; grandchildren, Matthew (Amy) Field of Buffalo, Amy (Rory Jr.) Paulson of Hutchinson, Wade Christenson of Litchfield; great-grandchildren, Ariana Field and Wesley Paulson; many other relatives and countless friends.
Delores is preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Emma; husband Virgil; son-in-law Glenn Field.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the church immediately following the committal service.
