April 30, 2022
Delores Christina Goerke, age 86, of Buffalo, MN passed away peacefully surrounded with family by her side on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Funeral service for will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. The Rev. Chris Ryan from St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buffalo will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7 at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery. Casket bearers are, Amber Harmon, Patrick Harmon, Alex Goerke, Amara AveLallemant, Kayla Lukkason and Alena Ave-Lallemant.
Delores was born on May 30, 1935, in Silver Lake. She is the daughter of John and Mable (Osmek) Kucera. Delores grew up on the family farm in Silver Lake. She was instructed in the Catholic faith and received the sacrament of confirmation on Nov. 4,1945 at St. Joseph Church in Silver Lake. Delores graduated from school district #12 in McLeod County on June 2, 1950. On July 20,1957, Delores completed adult instruction and became a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Annandale.
On Oct. 5, 1957, Delores was united in marriage to Reinhardt Goerke, Sr. of Chatham Township. Together they moved to Buffalo and became members of St. John’s Lutheran Church. They raised two children, Darlene and Reinhardt, Jr. They shared 59 years of marriage. Delores worked at Qualitone in St. Louis Park for 22 years before retiring.
Delores enjoyed traveling, sewing, and baking along with singing and dancing. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She attended many of the activities involving her grandchildren. In her spare time, she enjoyed baking for county fairs which she received many grand champion ribbons. Delores also received a grand champion ribbon at the Minnesota State Fair for one of her cakes. Delores hand wrote many of her award-winning recipes for each of her grandchildren.
Delores is survived by her daughter Darlene (Daniel) Ave-Lallemant of Hutchinson; son Reinhardt (Brenda) Goerke, Jr. of Monticello; grandchildren, Amber (Patrick) Harmon of Buffalo, Alex Goerke of Woodbury, Amara Ave-Lallemant of Monticello, Kayla (Robert) Lukkason of East Grand Forks, and Alena Ave-Lallemant of Hutchinson; great-grandchildren, Briella Ave-Lallemant and Colton Lukkason; sisters, Dorothy Linder of Little Falls, and Gladys Casey of Annandale; brother John Kucera of Silver Lake; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Leahy of Buffalo, Ruth (Donald) Woolhouse of Apache Junction, Arizona, and Gladys Goerke of Osseo; brother-in-law Victor (Lettie) Goerke of Wichita, Kansas; many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband Reinhardt Goerke Sr.; her parents; sisters, Katherine Brausen and Sophie Schade; brothers-in-law, Henry Brausen, Florian Linder, Patrick Casey, and Gene Schade; other relatives and friends.
