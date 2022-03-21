March 16, 2022
Dolores Pauline Joecks, 95, of Hutchinson, passed away March 16 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery, Hutchinson. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated, David Ahmed was reader, Bonnie Westmiller organist, and Lucy Newcomb song leader. Musical selections included “Amazing Grace,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Peace is Flowing Like A River,” “We Remember,” “Song of Farewell,” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives.” Gift bearers were Cassie Ahmed and Carly Rush. Casket bearers were Chad Joecks, Cody Rusch, Carly Rusch, David Ahmed, Tracy Shenkle Johnson and Tom Prieve.
Dolores was born Feb. 4, 1927, at Hutchinson Hospital, the daughter of George and Praxie (Kaminski) Haggenmiller. Dolores was baptized as an infant at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, and confirmed as a youth at St. Columban Catholic Church in Greenleaf Township, Meeker County. She received her elementary education at District 54 Meeker County and St. Alberta’s Parochial School in Silver Lake. In 1945, she graduated from Hutchinson High School, and in 1946 she graduated from the Hutchinson Teachers Training Class and St. Cloud State College.
Dolores was united in marriage to Milan Joecks July 15, 1948, at St. Columban Catholic Church. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Dale, Richard and Joanne. Dolores and Milan made their home on a farm near Cedar Mills, where they were happily married for 43 years. In addition to being a housewife, Dolores also assisted in the farming operation and was a loving mother to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She taught elementary school in Meeker and McLeod counties from 1946 to 1954. After retiring from teaching, she was employed as a bookkeeper at Haggenmiller Lumber in Cedar Mills, Peterson Service Center, and Great Plains Lumber from 1965 to 1981.
Dolores enjoyed spending her time traveling, playing games, camping, and fishing with her husband, children and grandchildren. She was an active member in the church, serving as the alter president and with many other groups. Dolores enjoyed reading, embroidering, making baby quilts, and crocheting afghans.
Blessed be her memory.
Dolores is survived by her daughter Joanne Rusch and her husband, Randy; daughter-in-law Virgene Shellenbarger and her husband, Lance; grandchildren, Cassie Ahmed and her husband, David, Chad Joecks, Cody Rusch and his wife, Bernadette, and Carly Rusch; great-grandchildren, Kenny Rusch and Coraline Sterling; sister Audry Shenkle; brother-in-law George Prieve; and many other relatives and friends.
She is joined in heaven with her loving husband, Milan Joecks; sons, Richard and Dale Joecks; parents, George and Praxie Haggenmiller; parents-in-law, Fred and Marie Joecks; sister Millicent Prieve; brother- and sister-in-law, Roger and Mary Lee Haggenmiller; siblings-in-law, Harold and Gladys Barfknecht, Fred and Norma Joecks, and Frank Shenkle; and nephews, Glen Joecks and David Prieve.
Arrangements by the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.