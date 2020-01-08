Jan. 4, 2020
Delores (Dee) Mary Nehrling, 91, of Litchfield died Jan 4, in Minnesota, surrounded by family. A celebration of life will be held by the family in Wisconsin in June 2020.
Dee Nehrling, daughter of William and Dorothy (Frerichs) Hays, was born Sept. 14, 1928, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. She graduated from Sheboygan Central High in 1945 and was united in marriage to Fred (Fritz) Nehrling June 19, 1954, in Waldo, Wisconsin. Throughout her life she lived in Waldo, Wisconsin, Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin and Litchfield, Minnesota. Ever the adventurers, Dee and Fritz spent almost four decades enjoying summers at the cottage they built on Boulder Lake in Wisconsin, and two decades as snowbirds savoring their retirement winters with their community in Tucson Estates, Arizona.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Dee was also a lifelong business partner with Fritz. Together they ran an auto body business and owned and operated a resort in Northern Wisconsin. Her many ventures included school bus driver, community newspaper reporter and telephone operator. Dee was a member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Waldo, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls and Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. She was an avid golfer and bowler, enjoyed reading and plucking weeds from the garden and competitively played bridge and games with friends and family. Dee had a strong spirit and was fiercely independent. She was known for her generosity and compassion for animals and anyone in need. She will be missed for her quick wit and warm heart.
Dee is survived by her children, Faith Williams (Rod Atkins) of Litchfield and Fred (Mary) Nehrling of New Berlin, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Beth Nehrling Sotiriou (Alex Sotiriou) and Sarah Nehrling; great-grandchildren, Leo and Gracie Sotiriou; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Fritz in November 2004.
In lieu of flowers, you may honor Dee’s memory by making a donation in her name to Hawk Creek Animal Shelter in Willmar, Minnesota. Please sign her online guestbook, look through a virtual photo album and learn details about the June Celebration of Life at: https://www.forevermissed.com/delores-nehrling/
