Dec. 7, 2020
Deloris M. Anderson, 81, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, at St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Deloris Meada (Prieve) Anderson was born Oct. 31, 1939 in Hutchinson. She was second of two children born to Roland and Meada Prieve. She was baptized as an infant in the Christian faith. She graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1957 and was employed in the offices of the high school into the early 1960’s.
On July 16, 1960, Deloris was united in marriage to Emil R. Anderson, Jr. This marriage was blessed with three children, Paul, Sara, and Nancy. Deloris and Emil resided in rural Hutchinson and shared 53 years of marriage.
Deloris was a very active and knowledgeable life-time farmer, who managed the livestock while her husband managed the field crops. They raised corn, soybeans, alfalfa, cattle, pigs, sheep and poultry and she was no stranger to hard work. Deloris took special joy in the gardening of fruits and vegetables for her family, as well as growing and maintaining glorious flower gardens. Her most long term "extra job" was cashiering at the local Shopko store.
Deloris was a skilled hunter of pheasant, deer, and ducks and enjoyed fishing year-round. Deloris was an avid reader, seamstress, and baker. She was proud 4-H mom and enjoyed spending time with family, grandchildren, and friends and going to church at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. She loved having farm cats.
Deloris passed away Monday, Dec. 7th, at CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud at the age of 81 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Deloris is survived by her children, Paul Anderson of Hutchinson, Sara (& Bob) Almich of Alexandria, and Nancy (& Dale) Larson of Balaton; as well as grandchildren, Nicholas, Zachary, Dalton, Christian, Brenton, Samantha, Jamie; and five great-grandchildren; as well as Fredric’s children, Kathy, Beth, and Laura.
Deloris was preceded in death by husband Emil; parents Roland and Meada, parents-in-law Emil Sr. and Alice Anderson; brother Fredric, and sister-in-law Patsy.
