Dec. 26, 2019
DeLorna E. Kruse, 96, of Cedar Mills Township passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Monday, Dec. 30, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. David Markworth officiated. Organist was Robin Kruse. Special music was the Kruse Quartet singing “Abide With Me.” Congregational hymns were “What A Friend We Have in Jesus” and “Thine Forever, God Of Love.” Casket bearers were Donn Hoff, Kevin Hoff, Dean Kruse, Matthew Kruse, Richard Van Nurden and Jesse Van Nurden.
DeLorna Emilia Albertina Kruse was born March 23, 1923, in Cedar Mills Township. She was the daughter of Emil and Elsie (Kaliebe) Schlueter. She was made a child of God and an heir of everlasting life in heaven by the means of the Sacrament of Holy Baptism as an infant on March 24, 1923, at her home by the Rev. Baur and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on May 30, 1937, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills by the Rev. A.C. Krueger. DeLorna attended grade school in Meeker County and also attended the St. John’s Parochial School in Cedar Mills. Much of her early years were spent doing farm work at her family farm.
On Sept. 5, 1943, DeLorna was united in marriage to Fred Kruse at St. John’s Lutheran Church by the Rev. A.C. Krueger. This marriage was blessed with two daughters and one son, Donna, Diane and Duane. Fred and DeLorna farmed together with their family southwest of Cedar Mills Township. They shared 36 years of marriage until the passing of Fred on Oct. 9, 1981.
DeLorna found great happiness in helping her husband with their farming and janitor duties at the church for 16 years. She enjoyed working at the HTI kitchen for Lundahl’s Catering from 1990 to 1996. DeLorna shared many good times with the ladies, working together and making new friends.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. DeLorna loved taking care of her family. Cooking and baking for her family was important to her. She spent a lot of time visiting family and her friends. DeLorna also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as she loved them very much.
DeLorna enjoyed making quilts, embroidery work and traveling, especially many trips to Hackensack. DeLorna loved flowers and working in her garden, which included making flower bouquets for church occasions. She also enjoyed taking care of the animals on the farm; caring for and raising ducks, geese and chickens.
DeLorna was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, where she was involved in church activities. She served as vice president and president of the Mary Martha Guild, and the church choir. She also was involved with the Ladies Home Project Group of Meeker County.
DeLorna is remembered as a caring and sharing person by her family. When DeLorna needed assistance with her care, she moved to Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson.
Blessed be her memory.
DeLorna is survived by her children, Donna Hoff and her special friend Loyd Wiggert, of Litchfield, Duane Kruse and his wife Brenda, of Cosmos, Diane Van Nurden of Stewart; grandchildren, Donn Hoff and his wife Darcy, LeAnn Olson, Kevin Hoff and his wife Jill, Dean Kruse and his wife Camie, Bradley Kruse, Cristy Kruse, Matthew Kruse and his special friend Jessica, Jason Kruse and his wife Susan, Stephanie Salmela and her husband Jeff, Richard Van Nurden, Melissa Wiggert and her husband Judd, Jesse Van Nurden and his wife Hollie; 25 great-grandchildren; and many relatives and friends.
DeLorna is preceded in death by her parents Emil and Elsie Schlueter; husband Fred Kruse; sons-in-law, Dennis Hoff, and James Van Nurden; grandson Dale Hoff; great-granddaughter, Gracie Wiggert; grandson Danny Olson; sisters, Mabel Schlueter, Bernett Schlueter, and Verona Kruse and her husband Gerhardt; brothers-in-law, George Kruse and his wife Evangeline, John Kruse and his wife Evelyn; sisters-in-law Elizabeth Treicher and her husband Clinton.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.