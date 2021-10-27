Oct. 22, 2021
DeLoyd Dale Dreier, 90, of Stewart, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, at Olivia Restorative Therapy and Nursing in Olivia. Memorial service was Tuesday, Oct. 26, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart, with interment at a later date. The Rev. Mahlon Bekedam and the Rev. Timothy Dreier officiated. Special music by The Basics performing "What A Friend We Have In Jesus," "Jealous of the Angels," "Me And God" and "On Eagle's Wings." Urn bearer was Clinton Penk.
DeLoyd Dreier was born Dec. 28, 1930, in Gibbon. He was the son of Albert Heinrich Johann and Lena M. (Bruns) Dreier. He was baptized as an infant at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Moltke Township, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Gibbon. He received his education in Gibbon and was a graduate with the Gibbon High School Class of 1950.
On Nov. 27, 1952, DeLoyd was united in marriage to Leona Mae Suttles at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Gibbon. This marriage was blessed with three children, Victoria, Kevin and Kathleen. DeLoyd and Leona resided in Stewart. They shared 68 years of marriage.
DeLoyd was employed at Isakson's Plumbing and Heating for 43 years until his retirement in 1997. He was a member of Saturday Night Cruisers Car Club, Minnesota Wings-Midwest Chapter, Stewart Fire Department for 24 years, St. Paul's Lutheran Church Council for nine years, the Cemetery Board for three years, and he served as head usher. He was also a member of the Stewart Improvement Association.
He enjoyed roller skating, attending coffee club, sports, softball, youth gun and snowmobile training instructing, bowling, woodworking and deer hunting. DeLoyd traveled on his motorcycle to all 48 continental states, all Canadian providences but one, as well as visiting Alaska and Hawaii. He was truly the best role model a family could ever ask for. He was kind, patient, loving and a master of all trades. He was a real-life superhero!
Blessed be his memory.
DeLoyd is survived by his wife Leona Dreier of Stewart; children, Victoria Penk of Litchfield, Kevin Dreier and his wife Vickie, of Gibbon, and Kathleen Schlueter and her husband Kevin of Stewart; grandchildren, Clinton Penk and his wife Jodi, Derek Penk and his wife Stacy, Travis Dreier and his wife Kelly, Dawn Ruschmeyer and her husband Todd, Alan Dreier and his wife Julie, Brian Schlueter and his wife Stephanie, Jessica Aydt, and Nicole Schuette and her husband Patrick; great-grandchildren, Kasey Rosensteel, Dylan Penk, Ty Penk, Krey Penk, Kennedy Penk, Bryce Penk, Brett Penk, Luna Dreier, Zola Dreier, Peyton Dreier, Krayton Ruschmeyer, Cora Ruschmeyer, Jasmine Kron, Camden Kron, Madelin Schlueter, Liam Schlueter, Ophelia Schlueter, Ashlyn Aydt, Caleb Aydt, Autumn Schuette, Briella Schuette, and Hudson Schuette; great-great-grandchild Caius Kron; sisters-in-law, Lois Scherer and Diane Dreier; many other relatives and friends.
DeLoyd was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Lena Dreier; and brothers, Hilary Dreier, Erlin Dreier and his wife Joanne, and LeeVon Dreier and his wife Ruth.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.