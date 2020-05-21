May 15, 2020
Delphine D. Dobratz, 88, of Long Lake, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Fri., May 15, 2020, at Our Lady of Peace in St. Paul. Graveside service with social distancing was Sat., May 23, 2020, in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Gerhard Bode. Soloist was Paul Otte, “Just a Closer Walk with Thee”. Special music by Jenny Braathen, “Amazing Grace”. Honorary casket bearers were Dean Froemming, Al Trautman, Jay Mackedanz, Ryan Dobratz, Bruce Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Peter Eshenaur, Dale Froemming.
Delphine Dora Dobratz was born on December 27, 1931, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of William and Cornelia (Streich) Dallmann. Delphine was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth. Due to the death of her parents, she went to Kindergarten in Litchfield. From 1st grade to 6th grade, Delphine went to Hawthorne Public School in Minneapolis. She started the 7th grade at Jordan Junior High in Minneapolis until February of 1944, before being transferred to Hutchinson to live with her aunt. Delphine was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School class of 1949.
On March 6, 1955, Delphine was united in marriage to Charles Dobratz Jr., at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Patti and Jeff. The family resided on a farm northeast of Hutchinson. On May 6, 1994, Delphine and Charles moved into Hutchinson. Delphine and Charles shared 39 years of marriage until the passing of Charles on July 6, 1994.
Delphine was employed as a bookkeeper and receptionist at KDUZ Radio, Peace Lutheran Church, and Culligan. She enjoyed genealogy, crafts, reading, jigsaw puzzles and playing cards with her friends. Delphine especially cherished spending time with her family. Delphine was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, serving in several elected positions with the Dorcas Club and a longtime member of Peace Singers. She was also a longtime member of Business and Professional Women’s Organization and Delphine served in various elected positions until its disbandment.
Blessed be her memory.
Delphine is survived by her children, Patricia “Patti” (Ted) Westerdahl, of Long Lake, Jeffrey (Shelli) Dobratz, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Matthew (Christina) Dobratz, of Washington D.C., Eric Dobratz of Minneapolis, Ryan (DeAnna) Dobratz, of Hutchinson; great-grandchildren, Amelia Dobratz, Eliot, Ezra, and Eva Dobratz; brother, Dwayne Dallmann; many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, William and Cornelia Dallmann; husband, Charles Dobratz; sister, Dolores Dallmann.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bruce and Becky Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Peter and Julie Eshenaur, Ethan, Micah, and Abigail Eshenaur for making ‘Ma’ a part of your extended family and making her transition and home in Long Lake an amazing experience. A special thank you to the staff at Our Lady of Peace and Methodist Hospital for their outstanding care. Thanks also to Dr. Laura Olson at Park Nicollet, North Memorial Ambulance, and Orono Police Department.
Memorials may be directed to Our Lady of Peace and Peace Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituary and guest book at hantge.com.