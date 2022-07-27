July 22, 2022
Delzelle "Del" G. Busse, 87, of Litchfield passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Meeker Manor in Litchfield. Memorial service was Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Litchfield with interment in Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Mindy Czycalla. Pianist was Carol Dragt. Congregational hymns were, "His Eye is on the Sparrow", 'Beyond the Sunset" and "I Love to Tell the Story". Honorary urn bearers were, Alyssa Urdahl, Melayna Buschette, Matthew Scheerer. Urn bearers was Joel Urdahl.
Delzelle Geraldine (Harder) Busse, the daughter of Vernon and Lillian (Larson) Harder, was born on June 24, 1935, on the Lake Manuella farm, in Darwin Township. She was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1953. In the fall of 1953, she was united in marriage to Stuart Busse at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. This marriage was blessed with two children, Brian and Jodine. In 1976, Stuart and Delzelle bought the Shady Rest Resort, north of Pine River on Hand Lake. She resorted while Stuart was postmaster. They returned to Litchfield in 1991 to be closer to family. Stuart and Delzelle shared nearly 68 years of marriage.
Delzelle enjoyed knitting, watching cowboy movies, and fishing. She was a member of the Eastern Star. Her favorite pastime was spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved attending their events, playing games, providing treats, joining the grandkids and great grandkids in whatever they wanted to do, scratching backs, and riling up the great grandkids. Spending time with her family and friends was very important to her.
Delzelle passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22, 2022, at the age of 87.
She is survived by her husband Stuart Busse of Litchfield; children, Jodine Busse of Litchfield and Brian (Judy Richey) Busse of El Paso, Texas; son-in-law David Urdahl of Litchfield; grandchildren, Alyssa Urdahl, Joel (Stephanie) Urdahl, Melayna (Joseph) Buschette, Matthew (Annee Dunn) Scheerer, and Kristen Scheerer; great grandchildren, Bryton Weir, Max Buschette, Kyra Urdahl, Madeline Buschette, Brylee Urdahl, Macy Buschette, Devyn Urdahl, and Aniyah Urdahl. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren completed her circle of life.
Arrangements by the Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.