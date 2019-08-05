July 21, 2019
Dena M. Ackerman, 79, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, July 21, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Saturday, Aug. 3, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Interment was at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Crystal, Minnesota. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Brian Nehring. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Special music was “I’ll Fly Away” by Alan Jackson. Congregational hymns were “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.” Urn bearers were her grandchildren, Christopher Kelly, Christine Kelly and Sean Kelly.
Dena Marie Ackerman was born May 2, 1940, in Streeter, North Dakota. She was the daughter of Gust and Iona (Selig) Freier. Dena was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her youth at Methodist Church in Streeter. She received her education in Streeter and was a graduate of the Streeter High School Class of 1958. She furthered her education at Gale Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
On Sept. 24, 1960, Dena was united in marriage to Elmer Ackerman at St. Aldersgate United Methodist Church in St. Louis Park. The couple purchased their first home, a 12 feet by 45 feet trailer home, in Hopkins before purchasing a house in New Hope. They were blessed with three children, Gregory, Kathy and Timothy. The family briefly moved to Moorhead and returned to build a home in Brooklyn Park. Dena was a press operator at Mr. Print in Crystal for 25 years. She retired in 1995 and moved to Litchfield, until they decided to make their permanent home in Hutchinson in 2007. Dena and Elmer shared 58 years of marriage together.
Dena attended Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Dena was diagnosed and survived breast cancer in 2000.
Dena enjoyed playing cards, bowling, sewing and reading a good book. She also enjoyed being outside gardening and fishing. Dena especially cherished the time she spent with her family and her biggest pride and joy were her grandchildren.
Blessed be her memory.
Dena is survived by her husband Elmer Ackerman of Hutchinson; children, Gregory Ackerman of Plymouth, Kathy Kelly and her husband, Dennis, of Eden Prairie and Timothy Ackerman of Plymouth; grandchildren, Christopher Kelly and his wife Christine and Sean Kelly; siblings, Otto Freier and his wife, Phyllis, of Alexandria, Amy Wannenberg of Mandan, North Dakota, Raymond Freier and his wife, Stephanie, of Anacortes, Washington, Charles Freier and his wife, Carolyn, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Linda Weed and her husband, George, of Washington, Ila Freier of Montana and Warren Freier and his wife, Elise, of Bismarck, North Dakota; brother-in-law Herbert Obenenaur of Jamestown, North Dakota; sister-in-law Brenda Freier of Apple Valley; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dena was preceded in death by her parents Gust and Iona Freier; sisters, Baby Freier, Alta Obenenour and Dorothy Wetzel and her husband Harlan; brother Mark Freier; and brother-in-law Lloyd Wannenberg.
