Aug. 18, 2022
Denise (Bernardy) Redepenning, 69, of Litchfield died on Aug. 18, 2022, at the Senior Prairie Cottages of Willmar. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Ostmark Lutheran Church in Watkins with a time for remembrance and lunch following. The Rev. Joe Midthun will be officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Johnson Hagglund Funeral Home in Litchfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Denise was born on Jan. 18, 1953, in Marshall, to parents Leonard and Dorothy Bernardy. The family moved to New Ulm when Denise was four years old. She graduated from New Ulm High School in 1971. She was involved in gymnastics and placed third in State all-around title. She moved to Litchfield and later accepted a position at LPC/Innovex/Tech Etch in 1982, where she worked for more than 37 years.
She married the love of her life, Bob Redepenning in 1997 and they made a wonderful life together. Denise loved her family very much. She enjoyed playing with children; especially their grandchildren.
Denise was a very social person. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, going for walks, cross-stitching, dancing, music or watching a good Vikings game. Her family and friends will always remember her as a kind, intelligent, feisty, giving and sweet person. We were all so lucky to have her in our lives.
Denise is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Bob Redepenning of Litchfield; their children, Jason Buhr (Sarah) of Litchfield, Bobbie (Steve) Oakes of Ortonville, Dawn (Darrick) Johanneck of Litchfield; grandchildren, Isaac Buhr, Allison Buhr, Sadie Packard, Dani Oakes, Brooke Oakes, Johnathon Johanneck, Elizabeth Johanneck; siblings, Candy and Gary Roiger, Bonnie Mangen all of New Ulm, Joe and Ronni Bernardy of Cottage Grove, Steve and Karen Bernardy of Livonia, Michigan; many nieces, nephews, special godson, Jordan Redepenning and many other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Carol Bernardy Huna, from New Ulm, father in-law and mother in-law from Ortonville.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Denise's life.
The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
