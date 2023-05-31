May 20, 2023
Dennis D. Beihoffer, 83, of Buffalo Lake, passed away on Saturday, May 20, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Wednesday, May 31, at Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector, with interment at a later date in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Brian Lauer. Organist was Cyndi Washburn. Congregational hymns were, “I Was There To Hear Your Borning Cry”, “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art”.
Dennis Donald Beihoffer was born on Jan. 18, 1940, in New Ulm. He was the son of Donald and Opal (Martin) Beihoffer. Dennis was baptized in Preston Lake. He went to school in a country school north of Buffalo Lake. Dennis then went to school in Buffalo Lake and graduated from high school in 1958.
On June 30, 1962, Dennis was united in marriage to DeeAnn “DeeDee” Dickmeyer at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Gibbon. This marriage was blessed with two children, Schelly and Ross. Dennis and DeeDee resided on a farm north of Buffalo Lake. They shared nearly 61 years of marriage.
Dennis was the third generation to continue farming on the family farm. They raised purebred Chester White hogs and grew crops. After both of Dennis' parents were no longer on the home-farm, Dennis and DeeDee moved there and enjoyed a peaceful farm life.
After farming, Dennis worked at Hutchinson Technology Inc., 3M, Hutchinson Health Hospital, and then Oakdale Golf Course, all in Hutchinson. He rented out his farmland and helped with the farmwork until the decline of his health.
Dennis enjoyed watching sports on TV or going to a ballpark. He especially loved to watch his two granddaughters play sports at ROCORI elementary through high school and college in St. Cloud. Dennis and DeeDee rarely missed a game.
Dennis was a very social person, he loved to talk and got to know many people throughout his life. He especially enjoyed "coffee time" in Buffalo Lake and more recently at Cenex in Hector. Dennis also enjoyed gardening and flowers, and shopping in Hutchinson. Mostly, he especially cherished spending time with family and friends.
Dennis passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson, at the age of 83 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Dee Beihoffer of Buffalo Lake; daughter, Schelly Heinen and her significant other, Joe Hemmesch of Cold Spring; son, Ross Beihoffer of Buffalo Lake; grandchildren, Jessica Olson and her husband, Ben of Ottertail, Katie Heinen of Cold Spring; sister, Judie Nielsen of Becker; sisters-in-law, Laurie Stout of New Ulm, Nancy Nierengarten and her husband, Rob of Minnetonka, Patty Hauer and her husband, Jon of Paynesville; many other relatives and friends.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Opal Beihoffer; father-in-law, Les Dickmeyer; mother-in-law, Holly Stresemann; grandson, David Allan Butler.
Arrangements by the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.