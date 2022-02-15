Feb. 12, 2022
Dennis Raymond Cacka, 73, of Litchfield and formerly of Silver Lake, passed away Feb. 12, 2022 at the Ecumen Living Center in Litchfield. A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday, Feb 18, 2022, at Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home in Cokato
Dennis was born March 26, 1948 in Silver Lake to Edward and Angeline (Juncewski) Cacka. He grew up on a farm north of Silver Lake, he married Joyce Marie Fiecke on April 26, 1969. This union was blessed with three children, Kari, Jean, and David. Dennis and Joyce lived north of Silver Lake and engaged in farming; Dennis had also worked for Kenny Juncewski Trucking. In 1990, Dennis and Joyce moved near Lake Minne Belle in Litchfield, Dennis had run a bait shop and was a gas truck driver for Cenex Co-op of Hutchinson. After selling his home near Lake Minne Belle in Sept. 2021 he had moved to Ecumen Senior Living in Litchfield. He enjoyed watching NCIS, The Closer, and any western show or movie.
Dennis is survived by his daughters, Kari (James) Klima, and Jean (Jason) Horrmann, both of Silver Lake; grandsons, Eric Klima (Bernice Ruiz), Jacob Klima (Josslyn Collette), and Carl Horrmann (Alexis Winfrey); son David Cacka and his family of Hutchinson; brother Dale (Maggie) Cacka; sisters in-law, Marlyce (Pat) Fistman, and Linda Fiecke; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents; and wife Joyce (Nov. 12, 2018).
Arrangements by Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home in Cokato, 320-286-2534, swansonpeterson.com