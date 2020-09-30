Sept. 28, 2020
Dennis E. Schroeder, 77, passed away Sept. 28, (on his late mother’s 100th birthday) while in hospice care at Harmony River. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with visitation two hours prior to services at the church.
Dennis Ernest Schroeder was born April 29, 1943 to Ernest and Erna (Plath) Schroeder in Hutchinson. He was baptized May 30, 1943 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Lynn Township and confirmed April 14, 1957 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Buffalo Lake. He graduated from Buffalo Lake in 1961 and received his undergraduate degree from Mankato State University in 1965. He later received a Master’s in Education from St. Cloud State University.
On July 17, 1965, Dennis was united in marriage to Louise Nelson at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Buffalo Lake. Their marriage was blessed with a daughter Denise and son Kyle.
Dennis and Louise moved to Elmore, in 1965 where Dennis was a high school Business, German, and Driver’s Education teacher for two years. In 1967, they moved to Hutchinson, where Dennis was employed as a Secretarial and Clerical skills teacher until his retirement in 1999. During his teaching career at the college, he also worked with curriculum development and tech prep coordinator. He also found time to co-author a typing tutorial software as an independent contractor.
Dennis enjoyed camping, traveling, playing cards and games with his wife, family and friends. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren grow. He was extremely proud of his daughter and son following him into the education profession. He was a very active member of Christ the King Church and participated with the church council, choir, usher, serving school lunches, and Saturday free meals. Dennis was also involved in the community as an election judge and caucus convener.
Dennis was a Life Member of Hutchinson Elks Lodge #2427 and was very active. He was a Past Exalted Rule, District Deputy, secretary (40 years), state secretary (16 years), state Elk of the year, and Hutchinson Elk of the Year. He participated in countless volunteer activities while a member of the Elks such as Bingo, Youth Camp, Taco Stand, Hoop Shoot, Conventions, Gun Show and the list goes on and on.
Dennis is survived by his wife Louise; two children, daughter Denise and her husband Monte Einck, Kyle and his wife Laurie; grandchildren, Allison, Makenna, and Maxten Einck. Eleanor, Andrew, and Julia Schroeder; brothers, Darrel and Vicki Schroeder, Delwin and Sue Schroeder; along with several nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Ernie and Erna Schroeder, and in-laws Walter and Mildred Nelson.
Arrangements by Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home of Cokato, swansonpeterson.com 320-286-2534.