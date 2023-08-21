Aug. 12, 2023
Dennis L. Getz, 67, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 12, at his home. Memorial service was Saturday, Aug. 19, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Gerhard Bode. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Congregational hymns were, “On Eagle’s Wings”, “Just As I Am” and “I Can Only Imagine”. Honorary urn bearers were his grandchildren, Carter, Mason, Haylee, Quintin, Hayden, Sophia, Adelynn, Holdyn, Franklin, Izzy, and Cooper. Urn bearer was Chad Beilke. Flag bearer was Colton Setter. Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Dennis Lee Getz was born on April 9, 1956, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Harvey and Dorothy (Goede) Getz. Dennis was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson.
Dennis entered active military service in the United States Navy on May 29, 1973, in Hutchinson. He received an Honorable Discharge on May 24, 1976, at TPU, NTC, Great Lakes, Illinois, and achieved the rate of Fireman.
Dennis and Holly shared 20 years together and on Nov. 27, 2019, they were united in marriage at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. They resided in Hutchinson. Dennis and Holly shared three years of marriage.
Dennis was employed at New Dimensions Plating, Nordic Track, and ABC Millwork. He retired in 2018. After retirement, Dennis worked part-time at Quantum Graphics. Dennis was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of ABATE of Minnesota (American Bikers for Awareness, Training, and Education).
Dennis enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, fishing, and hunting. He especially enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and attending the Sturgis bike rally. He cherished spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Dennis passed away on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at his home in Hutchinson, at the age of 67 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Holly Setter of Hutchinson; children, Paul Getz and his wife, Ambree of Mankato, Casie Getz and her fiancé, John DeMeyer of Silver Lake; stepson, Colton Setter and his wife, Ashley of Litchfield; stepdaughter, Courtney Setter of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Carter, Mason, Haylee, Quintin, Hayden, Sophia, Adelynn, Holdyn, Franklin, Izzy, and Cooper; sisters, Deborah Kahle and her wife, Melissa Peterson of Hutchinson, Darla Harrier and her husband, Rick of Hutchinson, Deedra Vejrosta and her husband, Terry of Silver Lake; brother, David Getz and his wife, Julie of Cokato; many nephews, nieces, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Dorothy Getz; stepson, Cody Setter, father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Alice Friauf.
