May 15, 2020
Dennis H. Riedel, 83, of Johnson Creek, Wisconsin, formerly of Hutchinson and Lake Lillian, Minnesota, passed away on Fri., May 15, 2020 at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. There will be no funeral service at this time. There will be a private graveside funeral later this summer in the Lake Lillian Community Cemetery.
Dennis was born April 11, 1937 to Richard and Alice (nee Carlson) Riedel in East Lake Lillian Township. He was baptized as an infant and confirmed in 1950 at Grace Lutheran Church, Lake Lillian. He graduated from Atwater High School in June 1955. Dennis served in the US Army National Guard from December 1954 thru 1957 then enlisted as active duty in the US Air Force and served from 1957 until 1965. He owned a gas station in Lake Lillian, worked at 3M, owned Hutchinson (Sanitone) Cleaners, then worked and retired from the Hutchinson Utilities Company. Hobbies he enjoyed were hunting, fishing, travel and woodworking.
Blessed be his memory.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Alice (nee Carlson) Riedel; sister Ardis Haley. He is survived by his three children, Annette (Michael) Gaspar, Donna (Dennis) Rodenkirch and Jack (Teri) Riedel, six grandchildren, Jessica Johnson, Amanda Gaspar, Samantha and Timothy Rodenkirch, Katie and Nicholas Riedel; three great-grandchildren, Logan, Morgan and Bryce; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minnesota 612-825-2435