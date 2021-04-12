Apr. 8, 2021
Dennis Hagstrom, 72, of Hector, husband of Marlys, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Olivia Hospital in Olivia. Funeral service was Monday, April 12, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hector, with interment in the church cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Hutchinson DAV or Renville County Veterans Service Office. Military honors by the Hector Honor Guard. Clergy officiating was the Rev. David Drager. Organist was Cyndi Washburn. Congregational hymns were “In The Garden” and “Borning Cry.” Special music on CD was “Far Side Banks of Jordan” and Austin Willhite, great-nephew. Honorary casket bearers were grandchildren, Rich Wehking, Roger Newman, Arlyn Rice, Harold Carstens and Brock Peris on behalf of Russell and Kathryn Peris. Casket bearers were Zach Boyum, Isaac Boyum, Jacob Ebbers, Dane Macik, Seth Pierce and Larry Willhite.
Dennis Hilmer Hagstrom was born Nov. 30, 1948, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Hilmer and Cora (Rueckert) Hagstrom. Dennis was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookfield Township, Renville County. He received his education in Buffalo Lake and was a graduate of the Buffalo Lake High School Class of 1966.
On May 31, 1968, Dennis entered active military service and served in the United States Army 92nd Combat Engineers during the Vietnam War. He achieved the Rank of E5. Dennis was honorably discharged May 1, 1974.
On Mar. 8, 1969, Dennis was united in marriage to Marlys Blake at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hector. After their marriage, the couple resided in Hector. He was employed at the Hector Elevator, as a mechanic at the International Dealership in Hector, Meeker Washed Sand and Gravel and HTI in Hutchinson. Dennis and Marlys were blessed with three children, Angela, Jon and Emily. Dennis and Marlys shared 52 years of marriage.
Dennis was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hector. He was a member of the Hector Legion, DAV the VFW in Hutchinson and the Hector Legion Honor Guard.
Dennis was an inventor and a jack of all trades. He could fix anything. He enjoyed bonfires, coffee with friends, watching Andy Griffith, home improvement and Hallmark movies. He especially enjoyed golf cart rides with Marlys and his grandchildren around the town of Hector. Dennis had a generous heart and would give anything to help another person out. Dennis was most proud of his children and grandchildren and loved watching them grow up. His family cherishes the memories with their dad and grandpa.
Blessed be his memory.
Dennis is survived by his wife Marlys Hagstrom of Hector; children, Angela (Wallis) Durham of Chaska, Jon (Kelly) Hagstrom of Hutchinson and Emily (Mike) Reck of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Blake and Parker Durham, Logan and Luke Hagstrom, and Morgan Reck; sister Diane Kulberg of Cosmos, half-brother David (Corrine) Hood of Duluth; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Hilmer and Cora Hagstrom; and brother-in-law Dale Kulberg.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.