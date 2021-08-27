Aug. 24, 2021
Dennis J. Drazkowski, 67, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Chippewa Lake Campground in Hayward, Wisconsin. Mass of Christian Burial will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment at a later date in St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m., prior to the Mass at the church. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiating. Organist is Bonnie Westmiller. Song leaders are Lucy Newcomb, Patty Lowenski. Special music “Go Rest High on the Mountain.” Congregational hymns are “Fly Like a Bird”, “Shepherd Me, O God”, “Only in God”, “You Are Mine”, “Song of Farewell” and “How Great Thou Art.” Eulogy by Tristan Glesener. Honorary urn bearers are Denny’s grandchildren. The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the church immediately following the committal service.
Dennis “Denny” Joseph Drazkowski was born June 6, 1954, in Winona. He was the son of Joseph A. and Janice (Tschumper) Drazkowski. Denny was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at St. Casimir’s Catholic Church in Winona. He received his education in Winona, and was a graduate of Winona High School and Luther College in Iowa.
On Oct. 25, 1991, Denny was united in marriage to LuAnn (Farenbaugh) Glesener at Crow River Country Club in Hutchinson. He helped LuAnn raise her three children, Clint, Cody and Adam Glesener and they considered him their father. Denny was fondly loved by the boys and their families. He and LuAnn resided on Belle Lake and in Hutchinson. Denny and LuAnn shared twenty-nine years of marriage.
Denny was employed at Hutchinson Technologies Incorporate for decades. He later went to work for Minnesota Rubber before he retired in 2018. Denny was a member of St. Anastacia Catholic Church. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus.
Denny enjoyed fishing, watching the Vikings and Minnesota Twins, car races, grilling, and recently camping. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, four-wheeling, and his Harley-Davidson. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Denny passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Chippewa Lake Campground in the Town of Hunter near Hayward, Wisconsin, at the age of 67 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Denny is survived by his wife LuAnn Drazkowski of Hutchinson; mother Janice Drazkowski of Winona; beloved “Sons”, Cody Glesener and his wife Cheri of Hutchinson, Adam Glesener and his wife Shelly of Hutchinson; daughter-in-law Nicole Glesener of Hutchinson; six hgandchildren, Tristan, Talea, Taylor, Kyla, Ethan, and Marissa Glesener; freat-grandchildren, Braylee, Kinzlee, and Camdyn; siblings, Sue Burns and her husband, Jim of Winona, Joe and his wife Nancy, Drazkowski of Fountain City, Wisconsin; brother-in-law Richard Farenbaugh of Pine Bluff, Wyoming; sister-in-law Carla Lopez and her husband Eddie, of Mesquite, Nevada; many other relatives and friends.
Denny was preceded in death by his son Clinton Glesener; father Joseph A. Drazkowski; parents-in-law Jerome and Mary Farenbaugh.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com. Please click on obituaries/guestbook.