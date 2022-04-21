April 17, 2022
Dennis A. Jannusch, husband of Terri, 71 of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service is at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at a later date. Clergy officiating is the Rev. James Fuchs. Organist is Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Congregational hymns are "Amazing Grace", "On Eagle's Wings" and "Just A Closer Walk With Thee".
Dennis Alan Jannusch was born on March 8, 1951, in Glencoe. He was the son of George and Elivera (Mueller) Jannusch. Dennis was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at United Church of Christ in Plato. He received his education in Glencoe.
Dennis entered active military service in the United States Army on March 30, 1971, at Ft. Lewis, Washington and served his country during Vietnam. He received an Honorable Discharge on March 29, 1973, at Ft. Lewis, Washington, and achieved the rank of Corporal/Specialist 4.
On Aug. 27, 2016, Dennis was united in marriage to Terri Roepke at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Dennis and Terri made their home in Hutchinson. They shared five years of marriage.
Dennis was employed at 3M in Hutchinson. He was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church where he helped with custodial duties and played the drums.
Dennis enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking, and drawing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, granddaughter and friends.
Dennis passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his home in Hutchinson, at the age of 71 years. Blessed be his memory.
Dennis is survived by his wife Terri Jannusch of Hutchinson; daughter Melissa Dickenson of Colorado; granddaughter Brooklyn Dickenson; siblings, Charles Jannusch and his significant other, Kathy of Glencoe, Lorie Jannusch of Glencoe, Micheal (Sheryle) Jannusch of Glencoe; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, George and Elivera Jannusch.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.