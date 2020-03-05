Feb. 26, 2020
Dennis Johnson, 62, of Stillwater, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26th, while on vacation. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1616 W. Olive in Stillwater. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at Bradshaw Funeral Home, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Dennis was born to Eunice and Donald Johnson in Litchfield. Dennis attended rural Litchfield Elementary and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1975. He attended Willmar Community College and the University of Minnesota, resulting in his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Dennis served the community professionally as a mechanical engineer for 40 years.
He enjoyed traveling, hiking, skiing, sailing and fishing with his family and friends.
Survived by his wife Judy; sons, Jacob (Mollie), Joseph (Alexis) and Timothy; siblings Karen Johnson, Steven (Peggy) Johnson and Kristine (Kevin) Midtling; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.
The Bradshaw Funeral Home in Stillwater is serving the family. Online condolences can be made to bradshawfuneral.com.