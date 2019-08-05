March 12, 2019
Dennis Daniel Totushek, 72, passed away at his home Tuesday, March 12, in Osseo. A celebration of life will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Silver Lake Legion, Silver Lake. Private burial will be at Bohemian National Cemetery, Hutchinson.
Dennis was born Jan 28, 1947, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Daniel and Jeanne (McLain) Totushek. He was baptized and confirmed in Vineyard Methodist Church in Hutchinson.
Dennis attended Komensky School through the sixth grade and graduated in 1965 from Hutchinson High School. As a youth Dennis helped on the family farm and enjoyed hunting and fishing. After graduation, he went on to work in construction in the Twin Cities metro area. He was drafted into the United States Army beginning his service July 18, 1966. He was honorably discharged July 11, 1968, as SP4. His basic training was in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He served in the Vietnam War, working in the engineering field building roads and airports. He received the following medals: National Defense Service, Good Conduct, Vietnam Campaign Service and two Overseas service bars. Dennis then continued his employment in the metro area working in construction, operating heavy equipment.
On May 22, 1975, Dennis married Joyce Billings. Their marriage was blessed with one daughter, Kari Lyn. In later years, he enjoyed gardening, reading, salvaging, watching old westerns on TV and woodworking.
Blessed be his memory.
Dennis is survived by his daughter Kari Lyn (Jason) Mohrmann; grandchildren, Jordan Sauer, Lane Mohrmann and Lily Mohrmann, of St. Joseph; brothers, Dean (Nita) Totushek and Scott (Kathy) Totushek; sisters, Pam (Quentin) Larson and Julie (Bill) Juaire; nieces and nephews, Tammy Lindahl, Sean Lindahl, Shay Guetter, Kelli Totushek, Teri Totushek, Tony Totushek and Derek Totushek; and family and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.
Family requests no memorials.