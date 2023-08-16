Aug. 8, 2023
Desiree A. Bleichner passed away on Aug. 8, at the age of 66. A funeral service to celebrate Desiree's life will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Church of the Nazarene, located at 422 N Ramsey Ave. in Litchfield.
She was born on June 2, 1957, to Gene and Shirley Peterson. Desiree attended Alexandria High School. She worked for Helping Hands and spent time working at a resort in Alexandria.
Outside of her professional life, Desiree enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings football team. Animals held a special place in Desiree's heart, and she cherished every moment spent caring for them.
Desiree found solace and strength in her Christian faith and was an active member of the Christian religion throughout her life. She found comfort in the teachings and values that guided her every day.
She is survived by her mother, Shirley Peterson; sons, Kevin Bleichner, John Bleichner, and Mike Bleichner; she adored her three grandchildren, Hope, Isaiah, and Elijah, who brought immense joy into her life. Desiree also leaves behind her siblings, Mike (Debbie), Jeff (Tammy), and Sharlene (Curt), as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her family, Desiree shared unbreakable bonds with two close friends: Rose Sullivan and Dory Rosenberg. Their friendship provided support during both joyful moments and challenging times.
Preceded in death by her father, Gene Peterson.
Arrangements with Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home.