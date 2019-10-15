Oct. 9, 2019
Diane M. Anderson, 70, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Hutchinson Health Hospital in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Gerhard Bode. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Soloist was Jim Wendling performing “The Lord’s Prayer” and “In the Garden.” Congregational hymn was “Amazing Grace.” Honorary urn bearers were her grandchildren, Kendall Conn, Alex Anderson, Haley Anderson and Megan Anderson.
Diane Marie Anderson was born May 18, 1949, in Willmar, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Fredrick and Lenora (Sogge) Bengtson. Diane was baptized as an infant in Atwater and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth in Kandiyohi. She started her education in Kandiyohi through eighth grade and then received her education in Willmar and was a graduate of Willmar High School Class of 1967.
On Jan. 18, 1969, Diane was united in marriage to Richard Anderson at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Kandiyohi. This marriage was blessed with two children, Melissa and Matthew. Diane and Richard resided in Hutchinson since 1969. They shared 50 years of marriage together.
Diane was employed as a florist at Carr Flowers and Greenbrier. Diane was a member of Ladies Auxiliary Unit 96 in Hutchinson.
Diane enjoyed spending time at their cabin on Nest Lake near Spicer, crocheting, and she was exceptional at needlepoint. She also enjoyed bowling and was a youth bowling coach in Hutchinson for 20 years. Diane especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Diane is survived by her husband, Richard Anderson of Hutchinson; children, Melissa Conn of Hutchinson and Matthew Anderson and his wife, Tommy, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Kendall Conn, Alex Anderson, Haley Anderson and Megan Anderson; sisters, Lynette Carrigan and her husband, Jim, of Biscay and Kim Hoeper and her significant other, Rodney Hight, of Atwater; and many other relatives and friends.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents Fredrick and Lenore Bengtson; and brother-in-law Jack Hoeper.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.