Feb. 20, 2021
Diane Carlson, 66, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20 in her home with her family. There will be a celebration of life that will be scheduled at a later date to accommodate a larger gathering.
Diane was born May 17, 1954 in St. Paul. She was born to John and Grace Michalko. She was raised in Mounds View. She graduated from Irondale high school and attended college in Moorhead. She loved music, spending her time dancing, listening to records, and attending concerts whenever she could. She also spent as much time as she could with her family, planning events, reunions, and holidays.
She is survived by her husband Jack, her children, Eric (Trista), Gina (Beni), and Kari (Adam); her mother Grace Michalk;, her sisters, Kathy (Marc), and Linda; her brother Randy (Mary); and two grandchildren, Cally, and Abigail.