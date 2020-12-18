Dec. 17, 2020
Diane Helen Dollerschell, 68, of Litchfield passed away Dec. 17 at her home surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of life service will be held in the spring of 2021.
Diane Helen Dollerschell, the daughter of Quantrell and Helen Stevens, was born Dec. 8, 1952, in Litchfield.
She grew up in Litchfield and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1970. She was married Aug. 27, 1977 to Donald Dollerschell at the Church of Christ in Litchfield. Diane was an active member of St. Matthew's United Church of Christ in Forest City.
She was a beloved daycare provider for 25 years, a cook at Gloria Day, worked at Meeker County Community Homes and volunteered her time in retirement. Diane loved her family more than anything; they were her pride and joy. Selflessness and her gentle smile set her apart. She enjoyed her time in her gardens, watching her flowers and vegetables grow. She loved to bake, sew, garage sale and spend time with family and friends.
Diane is survived by her husband Donald of 43 years; children, Holly (Matt) Dollerschell of Bloomington, Mark (Taefe) Dollerschell of Fargo, and Tracy (Andy) Dollerschell of Litchfield; granddaughter's, Evelyne, Lennon, and Elyse; sister Beverly (Ronald) Brown of Litchfield; cousins; nieces and nephews; and many beloved friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Quantrell and Helen Stevens; her aunts, Ida Braatz, and Esther Holtz.